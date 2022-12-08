Chittoor: A marriage in Andhra Pradesh Chittoor district turned into a tragedy after a tractor carrying a wedding party overturned leading to the death of six people on Wednesday night, officials said. At least 19 others were injured in the incident. The tragic incident took place at Lakshmaiah Ooru village in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district.

The tractor carrying 26 persons, including the groom, skidded off the road and fell into a five feet deep ditch after the driver lost control of it. In the mishap, six people, including two children, three women and the tractor driver died. Nineteen others were injured in the accident and have been shifted to Chittoor, Tirupati and Vellore hospitals for treatment.

Locals and police helped in the rescue operation. Sources said that the guests were on their way to Jettipalle in Puthalapattu mandal where Bhuvaneshwari was to be married to Hemant Kumar from Balijapalle on Thursday morning. The Collector and the SP visited the injured in Chittoor hospital and ordered the doctors to provide better medical services. The police initially concluded that the accident took place when the tractor was speeding and went out of control and fell into a five feet deep ditch. Due to the accident, the wedding was postponed.