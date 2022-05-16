Vijayawada: Swiggy delivery boys protested at Mahanagar Road in Vijayawada for giving them less salaries in comparison to the work they put in for the company. The delivery boys said that despite working hard for 24 hours, they are not getting even Rs.500.

They alleged that the management was cheating in the name of incentives. "Petrol prices have gone up but still we are paid the same amount for delivery as they used to pay two years ago," said one of the agitating boys. Incentives are given only to those who deliver food on Saturdays and Sundays, they added.

They are incensed that those who work on a daily basis are being treated unfairly. They expressed that it was very difficult to lead families with the salaries that they are given. Boys raised slogans against Swiggy company. They said that they had been demanding more money for the last few days, but management turned a deaf ear. They urged the company to resolve its problems as early as possible.

