Koderu (Andhra Pradesh): A person strangled two children due to a family quarrel and later tried to die by suicide. The incident took place on a hill in the suburbs of the Ettham village of Koderu mandal in Nagar Kurnool district. Omkar, from Kudikilla, got married to Maheshwari, from the same village, four years ago. They have two children Chandana (3) and Vishwanath (1). On Wednesday, Omkar took his two children and his wife on a two-wheeler, saying that he would undergo a vasectomy procedure in Nagar Kurnool, according to sources.

While coming from Kollapur on the way to Pedtakottapally, there was a fight between the husband and wife. Maheshwari jumped from the two-wheeler after Omkar threatened to kill her. Maheshwari fled and approached the police at Peddakottapalli Police Station. She said that the husband took the two children and threatened to kill them. Omkar went to a hill on the outskirts of Itcham village in Koderu mandal with the two children. He left the two-wheeler at a nearby farm and took the children to the hill. He slit their throats with the knife he had brought with him. After that, he also cut his own throat and came down from the hill and fell on the road.

Based on the location of Omkar's cell phone, the police found the bodies of the children on a mound. A knife was recovered at the scene. Omkar was shifted to Nagar Kurnool Hospital and from there to Mahabubnagar General Hospital. Doctors said that his condition is critical.

Apparently, Omkar's first wife died of an illness. He has a son from her. His second wife has a daughter and a son. After separation from her, he married Maheshwari for the third time. This is Maheshwari's second marriage too. The villagers explained that he used to quarrel with his wife due to constant suspicion. They said that Omkar was insisting that the children with Maheshwari were not his own. She said that she should wait for another delivery without undergoing an operation. Relatives said that they went to Vijayawada for livelihood and returned to the village less than 10 days ago.