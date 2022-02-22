Darshi (Andhra Pradesh): A man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly tried to kill his wife and child by wrapping them with electric wires. The incident took place at Darshi in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Sunday night. According to SI Chandrasekhar of the concerned police station, the accused man Ramanareddy got married to Kejia seven years ago and they had a six-year-old son.

Suspecting his wife was cheating on him, the man allegedly used to harass her and call her names. Recently, such conflicts increased. On Sunday night, during one such fight, the man tried choking his wife and child. He also wrapped them with electric wires, in another attempt to kill them. As the neighbours woke up hearing the child's cries, the husband ran away. The victims were given first aid at Darshi Government Hospital and sent to Ongole. Cops say that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Recalling the traumatic night, Kejia said, "He laid the child on bed and gave him an electric shock. Our dispute has been going on for five days. Four family members of my husband came by yesterday (Saturday). I don't know what they said but it is after they left that my husband came after me".