Nellore: Grief-stricken after his daughter's death, a man in Kakutur village in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district built a temple at his house and placed his daughter's replica in it. His daughter, Subbalakshmamma, met with an accident in 2011 and since then, the family members are offering prayers to her.

Chenchayya and Lakshmamma from the village have five children--their fourth daughter Subbalakshmamma--after completing her degree, got a job in the Forest Department. On hearing the news, her parent's happiness knew no bounds. However, she lost her life in a fatal road accident in 2011. Her father, who loved her very much, unable to digest her death, constructed a temple in memory of her in the village.

Also read: Bought her a gift, took her to temple, then killed her: Father ends daughter's life over love affair

Now, their house turned out to be a shrine where several people in the region visit the temple and offer prayers on her death anniversary. Her father said, "My family members supported my idea of constructing a temple in memory of my daughter. Rituals are being conducted and special prayers offered to her on her death anniversary."