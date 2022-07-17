Panadu (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man attacked his mother at Gudipadu village in Krosuru mandal of the Palnadu district. The accused identified as Esubu attacked his mother Ashrabi alleging that she had taken up the construction of a toilet in his place. Later, he threw her into the pit, which was dug up for the toilet construction. He also threatened the family members when they tried to stop him while he was attacking his mother. In protest of her son's behaviour, mother Ashrabi staged a protest by sitting in the same pit. She appealed to the authorities concerned to protect her from her son.

