Kadappa: Venkatesh from Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, who is accused of killing three people in Kuwait, has died by suicide. His family was informed by Kuwait officials that he had hanged himself in the Central Jail in Kuwait's Ardhia area on Wednesday and that his body has been taken to the hospital for postmortem.

On Feb 25, three members of the same family, father, mother, and daughter were killed in Kuwait's Ardhia. Police investigating the murders arrested Venkatesh, who was working as the family's driver, a week ago. He was arrested on charges of killing all three of them and he was sent to Central Jail. On Thursday early morning, cops and officials from Kuwait informed his family living in Dinnepadu village of Lakkireddipalle Mandal that Venkatesh had died by suicide.

Venkatesh is survived by his wife, two sons, and elderly parents. He and his wife Swati had gone to Kuwait sometime back in search of livelihood. Still reeling from the shock of his death, his family is convinced that he was innocent and his death was not a suicide. After her husband was arrested, Swati was deported to India by Kuwait police. Swati says her husband was falsely accused and killed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said, "They killed my husband brutally. Tell them to kill us too. Then they will be satisfied. My husband was tortured to death. At least hand over the body of my husband to us. What more could you want." His family alleges that despite numerous pleadings from the family, they have been largely ignored by the government. In fact, the entire village has tried talking to the police to get the family some relief.

"We lost our son-in-law. He was very innocent. The government did not do us any good. It did not take action at the right time. The government ignored us. Eventually the innocent was sacrificed. There were two small children. How are we supposed to raise them with no dad?" asks Ellamma, Venkatesh's aunt.

Venkatesh would not have died if the Indian Embassy had taken strict action when he was arrested, says Sriramulu, father of the deceased. "Doesn't our embassy know anything? Why didn't the government take any action? Whatever happened to my son while he was awaiting trial is the government's responsibility," added the grieving father.