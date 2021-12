Hyderabad: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has asked the Andhra Pradesh state government to change the name of Jinnah tower in Guntur as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. He said that the names of the traitors should be removed as Jinnah was involved in the partition.

Somu Veerraju said that Jinnah Tower should be renamed after Abdul Kalam or Gurram Joshua and prominent historical monuments should be named after national leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Satyakumar also objected to a tower in Guntur being named as Jinnah. He questioned on Twitter, what was the point of naming a tower after Jinnah in Guntur. The tweet was supported by BJP state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Also Read: Had insightful deliberations on marking 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', says PM Modi