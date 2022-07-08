Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Y S Vijayamma on Friday resigned as honorary president of YSR Congress party to stand by her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.

Announcing her decision to quit, she said she would always be close to Jagan Mohan Reddy. "As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan," Vijayamma maintained, announcing her decision to quit the YSRC, at the party plenary that began here on Friday.

"Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father's ideals. I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC, Vijayamma said. "I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God," she remarked.

Vijayamma said she was stepping down as YSRC honorary president to avoid any unwanted controversy over her role. For some time now there have been reports that all is not well between Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister over property related issues. The acrimony between the two had escalated in recent times and Vijayamma has been staying away from her son. (PTI)