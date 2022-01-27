Amaravati, Jan 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched AP Seva Portal 2.0, an improved version of the Citizen Service Portal, to provide better services to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that all the officials right from village/ward secretariats to higher authorities will be using AP Seva Portal, a digitalised platform to provide citizen services in a transparent manner. The initiative will take governance much closer to the people where even those in remote villages can also avail citizen services right from their doorstep, without running from pillar to post.

With the new service, members of the public can track the status of their application by themselves without any hassles.

SMS alerts on the status of the application will also be sent to the applicants and the portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services. All the applications can be approved online and the officials can also provide certificates and documents online with digital signature. Further, he said that the applicants can avail the services from any secretariat across the state.

The chief minister stated that the new updated portal has over 30 services of Revenue and Land Administration, 25 services of Municipal Administration, 6 services of Civil Supplies, 3 services of Rural Development and over 53 services of Energy departments.

He recalled that village/ward secretariat services along with a volunteer system was brought to deliver governance to the village level, where almost 4 lakh people are part of the delivery mechanism and offering over 540 services directly to the people.

Since 6 January 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services have been provided to the public through village/ward secretariats, he said.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and other senior officials were present.

IANS