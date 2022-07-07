Nellore: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has planned to host the world's largest and longest cultural fest as part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in August, said Sukadeva Swami, president, ISKCON Nellore.

The 20-day festival is aimed at engaging our God gifted talents in pleasing him, Sukadeva said and added that there was no registration fees for participation in the cultural fest where all the participants will get certificates. There will more than 50 varieties of events in the offering with 300 plus sub-categories. Its the first time in the word where so many categories were offered and in a 20-day marathon of events, he claimed.

"Anyone from anywhere at anytime can attempt any activity and upload it online for judging. Finals will be held in live across the different time zones which will be convenient to the participants from the particular zone. We are expecting participants from about 80 countries," Sukadeva said. For more details contact: 8919717982/9701839381 or mail: cmkdasa@gmail.com