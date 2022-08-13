Vizianagaram: In a recent incident, a huge iron locker was found while demolishing an ancient house on Kanchara Street in Rajam in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

According to sources, the locker was found by labourers while demolishing an ancient house, but they did not inform the owner thinking there was a hidden treasure inside the locker. The owner, however, came to know about it and soon dismissed the labourers after having an argument with them.

The owner informed about the incident to the police. "It is true that the laborers found the iron locker, but no one opened it." The revenue officials and the police made arrangements to open the locker. However, to everyone's disappointment, the locker, instead of carrying some treasure, only had some old papers and a few old coins in it.