New Delhi: India and World Bank on November 18 have signed a US$ 250 million loan agreement to improve quality of learning for over 50 lakh students across Andhra Pradesh, said a statement from Ministry of Finance.

"Students from all grades and stages of school education will benefit from the project," the statement said.

"The project would benefit about 40 lakh students (between the age of 6 and 14) in over 45,000 government schools, and over 10 lakh children (between the age of 3 and 6) enrolled in Anganwadis (Integrated Child Development Centers).

About 1,90,000 teachers, and more than 50,000 Anganwadi workers would also be benefitted. The Supporting Andhra's Learning Transformation Project will encourage professional development of teachers, provide remedial learning courses for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and pay special attention to students from marginalised groups," it added.

The loan agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of Government of India, Budithi Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary, Department School Education on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, India on behalf of the World Bank.

“Providing universal access to quality education is central to India's economic and social development. The Project will support the state of Andhra Pradesh in fulfilling its vision of transforming government schools into vibrant institutions focused on foundational learning for young children, including addressing learning losses for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Ministry said.

