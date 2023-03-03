Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh):A shocking incident has come to light in Vizianagaram district, where a lawyer confined his wife to a dark room for 11 years to keep her away from her parents. The woman, identified as Sai Supriya, was rescued by the police on Wednesday.

The bizarre incident came to light when police reached the house of the accused Godavari Madhusudan with a search warrant following a complaint from the wife’s family and found that his wife locked up in a dark room. Police said that Madhusudhan kept his wife’s family in the dark regarding the whereabouts about their daughter and that prompted them to approach the police. According to sources, Supriya's husband, Godavari Madhusudan, was provoked by his mother and brother to take this extreme step.

The Vizianagaram police visited Madhusudan's house on February 28 but were not allowed to search the premises without a warrant. Subsequently, the police and Supriya's parents approached the court, and a search warrant was issued. The police arrived at Madhusudan's house the next day and found Sai Supriya in a dark room, where she had been confined for 11 years.

Speaking to the media, Sai Supriya said “I spoke to the judge. I want to take her children and go to my house. I had to resort to this extreme step to get out of the house. It is my good fortune that I have finally succeeded”. The police have said that action will be taken against Madhusudam as per court orders.

In a shocking turn of events, within a day of Supriya's release, her sister-in-law came forward to the media, alleging that her husband had kept one of their sons away from her at the same place. The woman, identified as Pushpalatha, said that she did not get any justice despite approaching the court.

"I have come here with the intention of seeing my son and spending time with him. I request to send back my son and do justice for me and my family," said Pushpalata.

Pushpalatha and her father, Appalanaidu, have appealed to the police to investigate the matter. The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with many demanding strict action against the accused.

The incident highlights the need for better awareness and action towards domestic violence and abuse. It is a serious issue that needs to be addressed by society as a whole. It is essential to break the silence and seek help if one is a victim of abuse.