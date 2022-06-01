Andhra Pradesh: A tragic incident wherein a man brutally murdered his wife and disposed her body in a pond around five months ago has come to light recently. Venugopal, a man from Satyanarayana Puram in Tirupati got married to the victim Padma in 2017. The husband committed the heinous crime and got away with it for five months. The atrocity came to light when his in-laws found the woman missing and registered a complaint.

Police said that there were differences between the husband and wife, while they had also filed a couple of cases against each other in the past. In a fit of rage during another such argument, Venugopal killed his wife on January 5, put her body in a suitcase and dumped it in a pond. Padma's family, oblivious of the crime, believed that she is safe and living with her husband.

However, as the months went by, the family entirely lost contact with Padma and Venugopal's behaviour also started growing suspicious. Later, Padma's family members lodged a complaint at the Tirupati East police station. The police have arrested Venugopal and an investigation is underway. Padma's body was found in a suitcase in a decomposing state.

According to her family members, Padma was severely abused by her husband from the first day of their marriage. They also informed that Padma was not able to bear his torture and stayed at her parent's home. Venugopal came to them on 5th January and took her back with him to live together. However, the family did not expect that he would commit such an atrocity. They want the accused to be severely punished. Venugopal was working as a software engineer in Chennai at the time of the marriage, and is currently working as a software engineer in Hyderabad, the police said.