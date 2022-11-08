Haripuram (Andhra Pradesh): A woman and her daughter had a narrow escape from death when locals pulled them out from a heap of mud and gravel dumped on them from a tractor by rivals over a property dispute at Haripuram in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

A video of the mother-daughter duo trapped in mud is doing rounds on social media after which senior officials ordered a probe into this matter. The victims have been identified as Kotra Dalamma and her daughter Majji Savitri. Victims said that they are fighting to get their fair share of the family property.

Dalamma accused her relative Kotra Rama Rao of dumping mud and gravel in their common property near HB colony. Seeing this, the mother-daughter duo intervened to stop Rama Rao saying that they too have a share in that place. The duo then sat in protest at the site when Rama Rao drove his tractor and unloaded the entire mud and gravel on the women who were left nearly buried.

The locals rushed help and pulled out the women from the heap of mud. The victims alleged that Kotra Rama Rao, Kotra Ananda Rao, and Kotra Prakasa Rao tried to kill them by dumping mud over them when they were asking for their rightful share in the family property.

After the death of her husband Kotra Narayana, Dalamma and her daughter Savitri have been fighting for a share in the joint property since 2019. MLA Sidiri Appalaraju intervened but didn't resolve the issue. Kotra Rama Rao is a ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and he has dug foundation for constructing hiw own building on the joint property.

SI Ravikumar said that "a case was registered against Kotra Rama Rao after the victims complained to the Mandasa police. Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and asserted that the people would bury the YSRCP with the same mud. He said, "this is the mud that will be used for the grave of the arrogant YSRCP government." TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted, "It is outrageous to see YSRCP leaders trying to kill innocent women by throwing dirt on them with a tractor."