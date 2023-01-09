Guntur: Google, Apple and Amazon are some of the biggest tech companies in the world. And working in one of these companies is like a dream come true for most people. But landing a job in these companies isn't easy. Individuals need to pass several rounds of interviews to get a nod from the recruiters at these tech giants. Naturally, a few make the cut. But now, a Guntur-based girl has broken that glass ceiling and bagged a coveted spot at Google.

Guntur girl, Ravuri Poojita has landed a job at Google with a package of Rs 60 lakhs. Ravuri Poojita said, ''The Covid-19 broke out when I was in my first year of B Tech. Just then, the lockdown was imposed. Like many people, I did not have the opportunity to go to college and study. I was not bothered at all. I used to listen attentively to the lectures delivered by college staff online. I used to ask my doubts and problems to my teachers and seniors as much as possible. When I can't, I used to search online. My father is an officer in a private bank. My sister is in seventh grade. There was no one to guide me in my studies. So, I used to do everything myself''

''In JEE, I got a seat in Jharkhand BITS, but my parents asked then not to travel so far. So I joined B Tech at KL University in Guntur. While I was in my first year, KL University introduced a problem-solving course where my coding journey began. A lockdown was imposed at the end of the second semester. If I don't understand the online classes, I started watching youtube videos and mastering coding," Poojita said.

''Software companies ask a lot of questions about coding, I used to visit many websites to master it. I made use of that free time to learn coding, other problems and skills needed to get a job. I listened to online classes in my free time and I used to test myself to point out my mistakes. Sites like Leatcode, CodeChef, Prepbytes, BinarySearch.com, etc are good at coding. I learnt time management and practised online assessments and interviews and often attended mock interviews. I used to get in touch with seniors online and get to know their experiences. All these helped me a lot to crack the interview. That's how I achieved offers from Google, Adobe and Amazon companies. I felt very happy''. "I have chosen the opportunity from Google with a package of Rs 60 lakhs. I am joining as an intern next week. My goal is to design products that are useful to people after gaining recognition and mastery of the job''.