Guntur: A 'women gang' was arrested on Wednesday for extorting money from commuters on roads at various places in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Police said that 32 women from Gujarat came to Guntur and have been collecting money from the commuters at various places in Guntur including Pedakakani, Nagarampalem, and Tenali.

The women divided themselves into groups and have been stopping the people on roads in various places of Guntur to collect money. CI Bandaru Suresh Babu said, "They had been forcefully collecting money from people and if anyone refused to pay, they blackmailed and threatened them."

Gujarat Women Gang Hulchul in Guntur

A few commuters reported the incident to the police. The police formed four teams and arrested a total of 18 women, and are searching for the remaining. The police are investigating whether there is anyone else behind them. The investigation is underway, he added.

Read: AP: Pregnant woman walks 65 km after quarrel with husband, gives birth to baby girl