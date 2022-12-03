Koyyalagudem (AP): Workers in Andhra Pradesh recently struck gold (literally) when they found 18 ancient coins while digging for a pipeline project in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place on November 29 in Eduvadalapalem village of Koyyalagudem Mandal.

According to the locals, the gold coins were found by the workers who were digging for laying the pipeline in the oil palm grove of Manukonda Tejaswi in the village. Tehsildar P. Nagamani arrived at the scene and inspected the mud pit where the coins were kept. Each coin was estimated to weigh more than 8 grams. They are believed to date back two centuries.

Apparently, the coins were not given to any specific person and were handed over to the government authorities. As such the small treasure did not go to any specific person's pocket.

Back in 2020, a similar treasure trove of 15 gold coins, three gold rings and 18 silver coins was unearthed near Ghanta Matam, which belongs to the famous Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, in Srisailam, Kurnool district.

The coins and rings were unearthed while the temple authorities were renovating the old Matam premises. A month before that incident, 32 copper inscriptions, 264 silver coins and one copper coin were unearthed in the same location.