Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): Yet again, the Godavari people have proved their unique culture of hospitality during festival season. This Sankranti, a family in Eluru town has served a jumbo dinner with 379 items to their son-in-law. The occasion was celebrating the Sankranti festival for the first time after giving their daughter in marriage.

If you want to know the true hospitality of Godavari people, you have to visit them once. If any guests come to the house, they are treated with utmost respect and served wide varieties of delicacies. This becomes more so when a new son-in-law comes to the house during Sankranti. In the same way, a new son in law who came home for Sankranti in Eluru was surprised by being served dinner with 379 different dishes.

The father in law and the mother in law served in Eluru arranged a dining table and filled it with a whole lot of dishes. Visibly shocked and surprised, the son in law could only say it would be very difficult for anybody even to taste so many delicacies, not to speak of eating them.

Bhimrao and Chandralila, who belong to Eluru city, gave their daughter in marriage to one Murali from Anakapalli in April last year. The daughter and son-in-law came home during the Sankranti festival. The mother-in-law is determined to do something in a way that the son-in-law will be greatly surprised. They prepared 379 types of dishes like curries, sweets, fruits, curry powders, and pickles.

The couple served the delicacies with their own hands to their son-in-law and daughter. When asked about this, the Bhimrao couple said that Godavari districts are known for their rare hospitality culture and traditions. The massive dinner was arranged with the intention of showing the Godavari hospitality to their son in law.