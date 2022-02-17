New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 51 national highway projects with an investment of Rs 21,559 crore in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh. The total length of national highway projects is 1,380 km, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the government is committed to building world-class infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. He added that improved road connectivity in the coastal area will boost tourism, create employment opportunities for urban and rural youth, and play a pivotal role in bringing prosperity to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said the construction of ROBs (road over bridges) under the Setu Bharatam will facilitate hassle-free movement of traffic, ensure the safety of commuters, save time and fuel and will also reduce pollution.

He also said the national highways are the arteries of socioeconomic development of the state. The four-lane road to Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports of Andhra Pradesh, he said, will play a crucial role in improving logistics. The construction of Benz Circle flyover will help decongest the city of Vijayawada, he added.

PTI