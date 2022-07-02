Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): A squirrel jumped from the electric wire to the iron clamp on the pole to an auto leading to a short circuit in Chillakondaiahpally of Satya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Due to the wires being severed high tension electric wires fell on the vehicle. A post-mortem was conducted on the squirrel at Tadimarri Veterinary Hospital for the fire that caused the burning alive of five labourers in the Sathyasai district. APSPDCL CMD Haranath Rao said, "Rs 5 lakhs will be provided for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. A probe is ordered by the CMD of the Anantapur Circle superintending engineer into the incident."

The squirrel scurried through the severed wires and high-tension electric wires fell on the auto-carrying five women labourers at Chillakondaiahpally of Tadimarri mandal. The high tension power wires shock left five labourers dead in the incident. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed grief over the tragic death of five labourers. Later, he directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families on behalf of the government.