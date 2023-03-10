Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): The forest department of Andhra Pradesh shifted four tiger cubs to Tirupati Zoo Park after desperate attempts to reunite them with their mother by officials failed. Four tiger cubs were found near Pedda Gummadapuram village in the Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh on March 3.

The tiger cubs were even brought to the forest area around midnight. After receiving details about the mother tiger is on the prowl, the officers took the cubs to the forest area near Peddagummadapuram village. There they kept them in an enclosure and waited for the mother's arrival. Seeing the tiger cubs scared of being left outdoors at midnight, the officials then moved them to the forest department guest house in Bairluty.

Forest department officials said that their mother T-108 was roaming in the Nallamala forest area. They also said that her health condition is perfect. She was found roaming around the area where the cubs were initially found and as well as near the water bodies of Musalimadugu village. Around 40 CCTV cameras were installed in the Nallamala forest area, under Athmakuru and Kothapally mandals, to track the mother tiger.

Forest authorities were on high alert to track the pug marks of the mother tiger when they received the information about one such tiger near Musalimadugu village. Despite two attempts to reunite the cubs with their mother, the forest officials did not succeed. So, the chance for the tiger cubs to get back to their mother seemed nil.

"We have put enough effort to reunite the missing tiger cubs with their mother. But, we were unsuccessful. After a proper examination of the tiger's traces, we have decided to move them to the Tirupati Zoo Park, after taking all considerations and going through the decision of the committee. After two years, the tiger cubs will be taken back to Nallamala forest, their place of origin. We are consistently monitoring and supervising their movements," Field Director Srinivasa Reddy said.