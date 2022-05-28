Anantapur: A gas cylinder explosion in a residence led to four deaths and two injuries in Mulakaledu village in the Shettur zone of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district in the wee hours of Saturday. As per information, four members of the family died as the roof of the house collapsed due to the LPG cylinder bursting in the kitchen.

The occupants were learned to be in deep sleep in two portions of the house when the explosion took place, followed immediately by the roof as well as the wall parting two portions collapsing on them.

The explosion led to adjacent houses also suffering damage. By the time the rubble was removed by locals, four were found dead. The deceased have been identified as Dadu (35), Sharfuna (30), Firdoz (6), and Zainubi (60). Two others were seriously injured and have been taken to Anantapur for further treatment. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

Also read: Two tourists from AP die, more than 12 injured in Udaipur bus mishap