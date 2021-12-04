Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away after a brief illness on Saturday morning. He was undergoing treatment at Hyderabad Star Hospital for the past few days. He was 88 years old.

Rosaiah served as the Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh from September 3, 2009, to November 24, 2010, after which he severed as the Governor for Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011, to August 30, 2016.

He was born on July 4, 1933 at Vemur in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and went to study Commerce at Guntur Hindu College.

Rosaiah's stint with politics had started as a disciple of Swatantra Party leader NG Ranga. He entered a full-fledged political space in 1979 after he became the minister in the T Anjaiah's government. In 1982 he served as the Home Minister in Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy's government and in 1989 he worked as the Minister for Finance, Transport and Electricity Minister under the Marri Channareddy's government. Rosaiah was also elected to the Lok Sabha from the Narasaraopet Parliamentary constituency in 1998.

He also served as the Joint Andhra Pradesh PCC president between 1995 and 97.

In 1991, he held the Finance, Health, Education and Power portfolios in the Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy's government. He also served as the Finance Minister during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime in 2004 and 2009.

In 2007, Rosaiah was awarded an honorary doctorate by Andhra University. He also received the Life Achievement Award on February 11, 2018.