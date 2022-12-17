Bapatla: In a bizarre incident, former Andhra Pradesh minister Dr Paleti Rama Rao might have fulfilled all his dreams with the ministership, but his biggest wish had been to live for at least 75 years. Rao, who is 63 already, believes it calls for a celebration that God has made him live most of the years of his life and recently “celebrated” his death anniversary in advance.

A noted doctor and former minister in Chirala, Rao says that he will celebrate every year for the remaining 12 years of the minimum 75 years of age he had wished for. Rao has even distributed invitations for the death anniversary, which is the talk of the town in the Chirala area of Bapatla district, his home district. Invitations are being sent to attend his 12th death anniversary celebrations scheduled at IMA Hall in Chirala. “If I wanted to live for 75 years and have lived 63 years, it calls for celebrations, so I am celebrating it,” he said.