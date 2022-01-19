Kadapa: What happens when the 'means' to go to school and continue academics is taken away from a child? The initial question that comes to one's mind is that what can a kid do about it? These children from Kadapa proved that if there is a will there is a way. They decided to take the task of 'building the means' upon themselves. Here's' their inspiring story.

The causeway bridge at Buggavanka in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa was washed away in the floods, two months ago. It was the only means of reaching the school in time for several children in that area. Two months later, the government, authorities, or officials hadn't done anything to fix the problem.

The kids decided not to give up. Collecting funds to the tune of of Rs 3,000 on their own, they bought the necessary items and started building the causeway on their own. With this, children can reach their school without having to walk for a long distance.