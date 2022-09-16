Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): The recent spate of rains have led to the swell in Godavari besides submerging the lowlying areas disrupting normal life let alone a wedding march. This is the story of Barre Nagababu, the groom, and his newly wed wife Janani.

Groom is from Appanaramuni Lanka and Janani is from Antarvedi Palem. Both got married in a low-key ceremony at Sakhinetipalli Samatha Kalyana Mandapam on Thursday and both stayed at the girl's place.

As per the customs, they will have to go back to the groom's place. All the roads leading to Barre Nagababu's village were entirely submerged and at some places the water rose up to 4 ft. Sensing the situation, the family decided to take an alternative route.

They networked with their fisherfolk friends and brought a motor boat. As it happened, the small wedding party boarded the boat and covered the distance of about 5 km by boat. The boat borne wedding procession cum ride culminated at the groom's village safely much to the relief of both the families.