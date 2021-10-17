Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was raped by a youth at Hindupur in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. According to police, a family from Madhya Pradesh and a young man Ajay from Uttar Pradesh migrated to Hindupur in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh two years ago. They are working in an industry in Hindupur. During the course of time, Ajay became close to the parents of the girl. A few days ago the girl's family asked Ajay to stay away from them as he had reportedly been addicted to alcohol. Hence, Ajay nursed a grudge against the family and raped the minor girl on October 11.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital in Hindupur for treatment. Later, she was shifted to Bengaluru for better treatment. Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother. Ajay was arrested under the POCSO Act. The accused had taken revenge on the child's family and had raped the minor, said Penugonda DSP Ramya. Currently, the child's health condition is said to be stable.

