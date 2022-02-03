Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a local fisherman died after a fish Kommu Konam (Black Marlin) reportedly stabbed him through his stomach. The incident took place when the fisherman was out fishing in the deep sea off Muthyalammapalem coast in Vizag on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as N Joganna, resident of Jalaripeta of Paravada Mandal in Vishakhapatnam. According to the information, the deceased along with other fishermen spotted a marlin, weighing nearly 70 kg in their net. As they were unable to pull the fish into the boat, Joganna immediately jumped into the sea to help haul the aquatic creature. However, the huge fish then impaled Joganna's stomach with its sharp upper snout.

The impact was such that the fisherman died on the spot, meanwhile, the fish then escaped. Joganna's body was brought ashore and then later taken to hospital for post-mortem.