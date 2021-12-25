Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Two trucks were gutted in a massive fire incident that took place at the Visakhapatnam steel plant on Saturday morning.

According to the information, a blast occurred in the furnace steel plant-2 which caused the steel fluid to fall off. As the liquid receded, large-scale fires broke out in the area in which two trucks were burned.

Later, the fire tenders went to the spot and doused the flames.