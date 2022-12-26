Anakapalli (AP): Four people were killed while one was severely injured after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical unit at JN Pharmacity at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Monday.

The victims, as per the initial inputs, include three employees of the company and a contract worker. The deceased were identified as Rambabu, Rajesh, Ramakrishna, and Venkatarao. The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The dead bodies were shifted to Visakhapatnam KGH and will be sent for post-mortem.

Also read: 21 cars gutted in fire at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

The rescue team rushed to the spot and started to douse the fire and save those trapped in the blaze. The reason for the fire is not known yet. The police have also commenced a probe into the matter.