Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A young man, enraged over alleged misbehaviour with his mother, chased and murdered a 49-year man in the presence of public in Allipuram area in Visakhapatnam. The victim was identified as G Srinu, a painter by profession.

The CCTV footage of the ghastly killing, which happened yesterday, went viral on social media. Ram Prasad got angry after his mother told him that the painter hailing from the same area, tried to catch hold of her hand when she was standing outside their residence during morning hours.

Also Read: Estranged husband turns psychopath, targets women for killing in Vizag

Police sources said that in a fit of rage, Ram Prasad accompanied his mother to search for Srinu. On seeing them coming in an angry mood, the painter tied to run for his life in the street. He hid himself behind a roadside shop. However, the young man chased the painter, inflicted bleeding injuries and dragged the body, leaving it in the middle of the road.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene of offence. A case was registered at the II Town police station and investigation is on. The entire incident was recorded on the nearby CCTV camera. The accused person is reportedly taken into custody.