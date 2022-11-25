Dornipadu: In a shocking incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district asked his second wife to die by suicide to grab the insurance money her death would fetch him, officials said on Friday. Police registered a case against the man based on a complaint from his second wife, who said her husband, has married a third woman.

It is learnt that Mahendrababu of Chakarajuvemula village of Dornipadu mandal of Nandyala district got married to a woman from Markapuram. Mahendrababu hid his marriage and fell in love with another woman from his village and got married to her four years ago. A greedy Mahendrababu told his mother that if the second wife end life by suicide, they will get the insurance money after her death.

He also forced his second wife to die by suicide and left for Hyderabad. It is said that after three years, Mahendra Babu became acquainted with another woman from Vakkalagadda village of Challapalli mandal of Krishna district and married her. He took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from her and Rs 5 lakh from a private loan app through her mother's mobile. In the meantime, the second wife, who knew about Mahendrababu's third marriage, filed a police complaint against him and his mother. SI Tirupal said on Thursday that a case has been registered against them and investigation is underway.