Amaravati: An eight-month-old baby died due to the delay in reaching the hospital as the auto-rickshaw carrying her was stopped allegedly for a procession of Andhra Pradesh's newly-appointed Women and Child Welfare Minister, Usha Sricharan. The incident happened on Friday night in Kalyanadurgam of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The parents, identified as Ganesh and Eerakka, hailing from Cherlopalli village in Shettur Mandal of the district, were rushing their daughter to the hospital when they were stopped in their tracks by the traffic jam.

Unable to move forward any further, the child died in the vehicle, following which the parents protested in the middle of the road, demanding justice. Subsequently, they were dispersed by police personnel posted at the spot. Following the incident, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders condemned it.

