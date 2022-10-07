Vishakapatnam: A family from the city, prepared a grand feast for their daughter's fiancé with 125 kinds of different dishes. Kapuganti Chaitanya, a software engineer from Srungavarapukota town, is engaged to Niharika from Visakhapatnam, and their marriage had been scheduled to take place on March 9 in the year 2023.

Since Dussehra was the first festival celebrated after the engagement of their daughter, the family of the bride invited their to-be son-in-law to surprise him with their hospitality. 125 different kinds of dishes were served on the table to Chaitanya's surprise. He commented that he had not expected such a huge feast and was surprised that he did not even know the names of some of the dishes. As many as 95 treats were store-bought, and the rest were home-cooked.