New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday on Wednesday, wishing him a long and healthy life. Reddy, the president of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), turned 50 on Wednesday. "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet. On the occasion of Jagan's birthday, the ruling YSR Congress party organized several programmes, besides cutting cakes across the state. (PTI)