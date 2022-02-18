Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday said that derogatory remarks against the judiciary will not be tolerated and the responsible persons will be brought to book. The court remarked that respect for the judiciary in the hearts of the people will only be there if the judicial officers respect the judiciary.

The High Court was hearing petitions filed by AP Assembly Standing Council, High Court Advocate Metta Chandrasekhara Rao, Advocate Gopalakrishna Kalanidhi and Software Engineer G Ramesh Kumar seeking bail in the case registered by the CBI against them. The trial was adjourned to Monday as the lower court remanded the accused in police custody for two days. The CBI has registered several FIRs in connection with alleged derogatory comments against the Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges on social media.

On November 11 last year, the agency had registered a case against 16 accused and taken over 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh, on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The CBI has also filed several charge sheets in the matter. “It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh, by intentionally targeting the judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against judges and judiciary following some court verdicts delivered by the hudges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had then said. He had said the CBI had gotten the objectionable posts removed from social media, public domains and various others places on the internet.