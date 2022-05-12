Andhra Pradesh: A 49-year-old government college lecturer, Ramakrishna Rao from Venkatagiri, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh met with a serious accident on Tuesday night while he was on his way home on a two-wheeler. He collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. Ramakrishna Rao was rushed to Atmakur Government Hospital located in the Nellore district. Unfortunately, there was no doctor in the hospital at that time so the sweeper and the security guards who were present there treated him and tied him with bandages.

The duty doctor, who came later said that the situation was critical without even looking at the patient, and left saying that he should be taken to Nellore city immediately for better treatment. Relatives rushed him to Nellore. The bandages tied by the security guards did not last until the victim was taken to the ambulance. Attempts were made to tie them once again. He was rushed to a private hospital in Nellore but he died while undergoing treatment.

The family members alleged that the death of Ramakrishna Rao is due to improper treatment and negligence of government hospital doctors. The hospital Superintendent, Subba Reddy said that the victim was examined by a duty doctor and took security personnel's help due to the unavailability of staff.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) officer Ramesh Nath said that two security personnel have been sacked and a show-cause notice has been issued to the in-charge medical officer and superintendent.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani responded to the Atmakur incident. "The APVVP commissioner was directed to conduct an inquiry immediately. A committee should be appointed to investigate impartially. If it is found that there is negligence on the part of the doctors, strict action will be taken," said the minister.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has reacted to this incident. He was outraged by the fact that despite having a duty doctor, he got treated by a sweeper and a security guard.

Read: Three killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan