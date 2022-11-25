Crops damaged by the elephants in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) : Tomato, sunflower and paddy crops were damaged by the herds of elephant in Baireddipalle village of Chittoor district. Farmers said elephant herds came and destroyed their crops. Although they tried their best to shoo away the elephants but they were in large number so they had to struggle lot.
