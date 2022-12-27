Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A couple in Andhra Pradesh has decided to make their wedding day a memorable one by pledging to donate their organs. Impressed by the gesture, about 60 of the couple's relatives have also come forward to fill out the organ donation forms.

The initiative was taken by the groom Satish Kumar, while his bride Sajeeva Rani decided to follow his footsteps. To encourage others as well to pledge to donate their organs, Kumar came out with the idea of printing the message on the wedding cards. The invitees were surprised to see the message 'Donate organs - Give life to the needy'. Kumar's gesture evoked a good response and about 60 relatives agreed to pledge organ donations.

Satish Kumar and Sajeeva Rani are scheduled to tie the knot on December 29. Guduru Seethamahalakshmi, Chairperson of 'Savitribai Phule Education and Charitable Trust' in Visakhapatnam will attend the wedding and will receive the documents of organ donation on the wedding day.

Kumar decided to organize the organ donation program on his wedding day with the help of Nikhil and Poojita, organizers of the 'Willing to Help Foundation'.