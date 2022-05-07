Baptla (Andhra Pradesh): Farm labourers complained to Baptla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan about corruption in Farmers Assurance Centres (Rythu Bharosa Kendralu) in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. They complained that for an update of KYC, Farmers Assurance Centres employees demanded Rs 100 from them in Manikeswaram and Bommanampadu villages in Addanki mandal. Do they need to give Rs 100 for fingerprints, they questioned? They vented their ire at officials for demanding Rs 100 instead of Rs 50 in the past. In response to their complaint, the Collector issued orders to suspend the agriculture assistant and Bommanampadu VRO.