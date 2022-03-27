Guntur: A complaint has been lodged against Andhra Pradesh Fishermen's Co-Operative Federation (APFCOF) chairman and YSRCP leader from Nellore district, Kondur Anil Babu, for the alleged harassment of a girl from Guntur. The father of the victim, as per information, has lodged the case in the state Scheduled Caste Commission, detailing that the incident took place a year back.

The complaint to the commission states that Anil took the minor to a guest house owned by him, subsequently sexually assaulted her. The girl, meanwhile, has told the commission that she did not mention the APFCOF chairman's name till now for the fear that he would have her killed. Taking cognizance of the matter, SC commission chairman Victor Prasad confirmed that the father had submitted a plea stating there were others behind the incident.

Prasad has further directed Guntur Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Anil Babu, meanwhile, has denied his role in the incident. He said that the girl's father was persuaded by others to file the complaint.

"I have no guest houses. The girl's father, who could not bear my political rise, was persuaded by someone and complained against me. Someone is behind him and has conspired against me. Otherwise, why would my name come up now in a case which occurred a year ago? I am ready for any trial," the YSRCP leader said.

