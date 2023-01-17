Sriharikota: The alleged suicide of two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel within a span of 24 hours at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota created a commotion in Tirupati district. On Monday night, the SI took his own life by shooting himself. Only on Sunday night, a jawan committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. Both of them died by suicide within a gap of 24 hours.

Chintamani (29), from Sankara village of Mahasmand district, Chhattisgarh, was selected as a CISF constable in 2021. After training, he joined the unit in Sriharikota. He recently went on a long vacation for a month and returned on the 10th of this month. He attended the 1 o'clock shift on Sunday afternoon at PCMC Radar-1 area in Shar.

Chintamani talked to the control room on the set at 7.30 pm and informed that there were no incidents. The QRT (Emergency Security Force) unit while patrolling found Chintamani's body hanging from a tree around 8.30 pm. The initial information is that he died by suicide due to family problems. However, the officials have initiated an enquiry into the incident.

Also Read: Indore: Student dies by suicide allegedly due to PUBG addiction

In the second incident, Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh was on duty on C-shift (9 pm to 5 am) in the control room at the first gate of Shar on Monday night. He allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself in the head with his pistol. Vikas Singh (30) was lying in a pool of blood when his colleagues who were working nearby reached the spot due to the sound of the explosion. He belongs to Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by wife and three children.