Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Stray dogs solved a murder mystery that eventually led to the arrest of a CI of police and an SI on the charges of tampering with crime records relating to the murder case in Thotlavalluru police station in Andhra Pradesh. The crime involving the murder and falsification of the case records was cracked after stray dogs pecked and dug out the victim's dead body buried under the Athukuru police stations.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested two police officers for tampering with the documents in the murder case after taking a huge bribe, DGP Rajendranath Reddy told reporters. The arrested officials were Pamidimukkala CI Medikonda Mukteswara Rao and Thotlavalluru SI Yadagiri Arjun who were remanded to judicial custody. The two arrested will receive suspension orders from the DIG on Saturday, as per sources.

The details of the case are that on July 26, 2022, Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy, a software employee, was murdered in Allavaripalem village in Totlavalluru Mandal. The investigation of this case revealed that an extra-marital affair was the reason for the murder. One Alla Srikanth Reddy and his family members were involved in this, as per the police.

However, the main suspect Srikanth Reddy, who thought that his family would be disgraced if things came to light, turned to a ruling party leader named Jonnala Narendra Reddy who made a deal with the family of the accused for Rs.1.50 crores. CI Mukteshwara Rao and SI Arjun were contacted. Narendra Reddy was said to have handed over Rs.1.60 lakhs to SI and Rs.12.50 lakhs to CI.

With this, the CI made arrangements to prevent Alla Srikanth Reddy and his family members from being named as the accused in the Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy murder case. Meanwhile, another ruling party leader, Pucchakkayala Srinivasa Reddy, came to know about this deal. He told the family that he would have settled the deal for a lower amount.

This led to a feud between Pucchakayala Srinivasa Reddy and Narendra Reddy. With this, Narendra Reddy decided to eliminate Pucchakayala Srinivasa Reddy. According to a plan, Sinivasa Reddy was called to a secret place where he was killed. The body was take to a secluded place and buried at Balliparru under Athukuru police station. A case was also registered on September 23 at Thotlavalluru police station that Pucchakayala Srinivasa Reddy was missing.

Later, the hands of the buried body came out as stray dogs pecked at it. After the locals found it and informed the police, a case of an unidentified dead body was registered. The investigation led to the arrest of Narendra Reddy who in turn spilled details of the bribery of the two police officials in the Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy murder case.