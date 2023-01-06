Chandrababu Naidu perches on top of bus

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is on a visit to the Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, on Friday slammed the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government and the police in Andhra Pradesh for preventing him from going to the party office in Gudupalli. With the police preventing him, he staged a protest on the Gudupalli road near a local bus stand.

Later, he perched on top of a private bus and addressed the TDP leaders and activists. Speaking on the occasion, he vented his ire at the behaviour of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and the police. Chandrababu questioned how there could be different rules for the ruling YSRCP and the opposition parties when it came to taking out rallies and organising roadshows.

Asking the police to stop acting like slaves, he warned them of harsh punishment once his party came to power. "Police need to stop acting like slaves and perform their duties according to the law. They are trying to send me back from here, but I will not go. My voice belongs to five crore people. Jagan should remember that! Such anarchy has no place in a democracy," said Chandrababu.