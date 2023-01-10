Amaravati: In a major blow to the Andhra Pradesh government, the state has reported the highest number of native sex workers, even as it also has the third-highest number of HIV patients in the country as revealed by the data procured by the State AIDS Control Council and service organizations. The state currently has 1.33 lakh native sex workers, the highest in the country.

The number of sex workers is the highest in the combined Anantapur district followed by Kurnool and Chittoor districts. Compared to these districts, the number is lesser in the joint Kadapa district. According to a study conducted between January 2021 and September 2021, there are a total of 8,25,055 sex workers in the country.

Andhra Pradesh tops the list of states with 1,33,447 sex workers, followed by Karnataka with 1,16,288 sex workers, 1,00,818 in Telangana, and 65,818 in Tamil Nadu. As per data, 1,450 of these sex workers are infected with HIV and continue to work while taking medication. In terms of native sex workers, after AP, there are 59,785 native sex workers in Maharashtra, while Delhi has 46,786, and Mizoram has 833 people involved in prostitution.

AP also has 11,639 people who have migrated from neighboring states and are working as sex workers. According to the statistics, 65,000 sex workers living in AP will likely be doubled by 2022. There are more than 17,000 sex workers in Anantapur and Krishna districts together.

There are 13,781 sex workers in the Guntur district, 12,709 in Kurnool, and 10,296 in the Chittoor district. The reasons for people turning to prostitution include a lack of livelihood and financial conditions.