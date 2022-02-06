Budagavi (Andhra Pradesh): Eight people were killed when a car crashed into a lorry at Budagavi village of Anantapuram district on Sunday. The victims were returning to Anantapur from Ballari of Karnataka after attending a wedding when the accident took place.

Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station said that eight people died in the mishap. "One more is critically injured. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," he said.

