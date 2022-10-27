Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A woman suffered serious knife injuries after she put up a bold fight with four robbers who broke into her house in the middle of the night in Cheemalapalli village near here on Tuesday. Lavanya resisted the burglars despite being seriously injured at their hands. She ran away from them, came out and screamed for help.

Upon hearing her screams, the locals gathered there and then the assailants fled the scene. The incident took place in Cheemalapalli in Pendurthi assembly constituency limits of Visakhapatnam district. According to the police, the family of late Alla Apparao, a retired employee, lives in the Cheruvugattu area near the Rama temple. He is survived by his wife Lalitha Kumari and sons Vinay Kumar and Avinash Kumar.

Avinash, who recently got married to one Lavanya, went to work on Tuesday night. While all other family members were sleeping in one room, only Lavanya is alone in another room. Around 1.30 am, four assailants entered the house by removing the window grill. They broke into her room and tried to steal the valuables there.

However, Lavanya, who woke up to the sounds, resisted the robbers fiercely. To stop her screaming, they attacked her with a knife and injured her several times. Despite bleeding injuries, she struggled with the robbers, escaped from the room and screamed. Hearing her screams, her aunt, uncle and brother-in-law tried to get out, but the thugs had already locked their room from outside.

As Lavanya continued her screams, the assailants fled the scene before the locals reached the spot. Lavanya's family rushed her to a hospital in the city. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. The police reached the spot and collected the details. The police said that they are investigating the case from various angles.