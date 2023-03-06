Jaggaiahpet (Andhra Pradesh): A boy who was kidnapped from Maharashtra's Mumbai in February 2022 was rescued by police from Dechupalem village of Jaggaiahpet area in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to Official sources, the six-year-old boy was rescued while he was attending a school event in Jaggaiahpet.

Jaggaiahpet Sub- Inspector (SI) Rama Rao said the boy was kidnapped from Mumbai in February 2022. The Maharashtra Police registered a case based on a missing complaint given by the boy's family and started an investigation into the incident, the police official said.

The victim boy was first sold to a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The woman then sold this boy to another woman for Rs 2 lakh who further sold this boy to a family in Dechupalem for Rs 3 lakh, the official said. "Since then, the boy was living with this family and was attending school in Dechupalem village.

Sources said the family had forged the certificates to get the boy enrolled in the private school here. The Maharashtra police received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the boy and contacted Telangana police who confirmed the input. The information was passed on to the Maharashtra Police.

The boy was attending a school program in the market yard of the town when the Maharashtra police along with Jaggaiahpet police rescued him. The police had enough evidence to prove that he was the same boy who was kidnapped from Mumbai last year, the police official said.

When the family who was raising the boy for the last year learnt about the boy being rescued, they started to make a lot of hue and cry as they had grown attached to the child. The police have arrested Shravani, a woman from Vijayawada who sold this boy and another woman who acted as a mediator in this case. The boy was handed over to the Maharashtra police who would now complete all the formalities and hand the child to his parents, the sub-Inspector said.